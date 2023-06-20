CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Aloysius College is hosting its 2nd Annual Healthcare Camp offering students hands-on experience for a wide variety of healthcare careers.

The free two-day health care camp is open to Freshmen through Juniors in high school. 54 students are attending the camp from all over the state.

“This is a way to help launch the next generation of professionals and exposes them to careers they might not have considered before hopefully get them interested so they can further their education and eventually get the training they need to work in that field,” Mount Aloysius College Academic Dean Chris Lovett said.

Campers have a first look at pursuing a career as a nurse, physical therapist assistant, surgical technologist and many other opportunities.

“Make it educational and make it instructional but most importantly make it fun so that they could come and experience ask questions and not really feel stressed or pressured just basically get information so they can make an informed decision regarding their future choice,” Instructor in the School of Nursing and Health Sciences Jennifer Bopp said.

Students are able to get real-world experience. The camp sets up fake scenarios and the students have access to their state-of-the-art labs.

“We are going to stage a scene and stage an accident with a patient and then we are going to walk through the students in every department on what they would do for that particular patient,” Bopp said.

With a nurse shortage affecting many states, especially Pennsylvania, these camps help lay the groundwork for the future.

“We really need nurses out there in every discipline and every department and it starts here they need a starting point and they need to get educated,” Bopp said.