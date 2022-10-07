BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -The Central PA Heart Walk has always been a terrific way to get moving while socializing with friends, family, and coworkers. But it’s so much more than a walk!

Walking in the Heart Walk boosts your heart health and your mental health and helps thousands of others at the same time.

Check-in for the walks begins at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. There are two routes, either a 1 mile or a 5K option.

Two walks take place on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first is at Medler Field at Lubrano Park. This walk is located in State College. The second walk is at UPMC Altoona, which is located at 620 Howard Avenue in Altoona.

The third walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Roxbury Park. The park is located at 1430 Franklin Street in Johnstown.

You can register for any of the walks on the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk website.

