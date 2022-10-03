(WTAJ)–As the colder months approach, firefighters want to bring an essential reminder to folks about heater and fireplace tips before they begin using them.

The most important tip is to have all smoke detectors within the household working. That’s making sure they have fresh batteries and are charged up.

Those that use space heaters are to ensure that they are located away from anything that could catch fire, including curtains and drapes.

In addition, space heaters should not be plugged into an extension cord or left on when you’re not home.

Anyone using a pellet stove or fireplace should consider a professional installing it because of their experience cleaning the flue. Those using kerosene heaters should ensure proper ventilation because the mixture of oxygen and toxic chemicals in closed areas could lead to sickness.

Lastly, make sure not to start your car in a garage. Carbon monoxide is dangerous to humans and small pets. Second Assistant Chief of Patton Fire Company Jerry Brant said that folks should reach out to fire companies if there are any questions about heating tips.

“Please do not be afraid to call 911. I’ve heard this many times in the fire service: ‘We don’t want to bother you.’ You’re not bothering us,” Brant said. “We’re here to help you, and if you have some sort of a question or information, we rather be called when it’s something small than when it’s coming out of your windows.”