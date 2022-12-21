ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– There are some easy steps that homeowners can take this winter to ensure their heating system holds up.

Jared Barber of Link Service Heating and Cooling in Altoona says that the amount of service calls that they get goes up significantly as the temperature drops. When answering calls there is often a trend in the issues that the callers are dealing with.

“Sometimes it’s customers not understanding how their system works,” says Barber. “And a lot of it is parts failures. And then other small things that customers could’ve fixed themselves.”

Barber says that one of the easiest ways that people can protect their systems and the air quality in their homes is by routinely checking their air filters.

“Regularly, monthly is probably best for most people,” says Barber. “That’s if you have a forced air system vs a hot water heat system. But that’s a very common thing we run into, if those get plugged up they reduce airflow and then that can actually damage the unit too.”

Keeping an eye on your system is important if it is running regularly. While not everyone can be an HVAC professional, checking for cracks in components, water dripping and any burning smell can help to prevent disaster.

“The biggest danger for homeowners is what they call a cracked heat exchanger, and that’s where the combustion happens,” says Barber. “And if that cracks it can now get into your breathing air, so that is the biggest thing that we are concerned of day in and day out.”

There are some steps though that you can take to make sure your family and home are protected.

“Having a carbon monoxide detector in the home is super huge, it can save lives, they are very cheap, and make sure you get those batteries replaced,” says Barber. “On hot water systems, what you want to be checking for on the system is that there’s no relief valves that are letting water out of the system.”