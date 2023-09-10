ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heaven Scent Search and Rescue spent Sunday prepping the next generation of bloodhounds.

Twenty-four different bloodhounds from six different states were welcomed at Lakemont Park. The hounds went through a variety of training exercises including the following scent trails that were set up last week.

Heaven Scent Search and Rescue assists 13 counties in Central Pennsylvania and works directly with several emergency crews.

“It’s to simulate missing people in the case of an emergency,” Mike Thees, director of Heaven Scents and Rescue, said. “It’s a training to prep the dogs when they’re called out by 911 centers for emergency calls.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Thees said they also put some other dogs through the training just to get them some more practice.