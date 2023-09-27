BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Heavy police presence is expected in Blair County due to an investigation.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, they are assisting federal and local law enforcement agencies with an ongoing investigation in the area of E. Fifth St. in Antis Township.

While there will be an increase in police presence for an extended period of time, there is no threat to the public as a result of the investigation, police said.

No further details have been released at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on-air and online for any further updates.