STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — After nearly four years, it’s time to say goodbye to Hello Bistro in downtown State College.

The burger and salad restaurant opened in October 2019 at 126 West College Avenue and will close its doors for good on May 14, at 4 p.m. according to Courtney Caprara, Hello Bistro spokesperson.

“Hello Bistro has made the difficult decision to permanently close our State College restaurant on May 14 at 4 p.m.,” Caprara said. “We are grateful to our team members, who have gone above and beyond to share salads, burgers, and good vibes with Penn Staters and the State College community over the last several years. All Pittsburgh-area Hello Bistros remain open, as does our location in Beachwood, OH.”

While there will no longer be a location in Happy Valley, those interested in enjoying the fast food chain are in luck, as there are a handful of locations in Pittsburgh.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Hello Bistro is owned by Eat N’ Park Hospitality Group which opened its first restaurant in 2012 in Pittsburgh.