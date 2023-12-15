CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield Choral Society will literally “sound the trumpet” to herald in the Christmas holiday on Sunday with the presentation of their holiday concert.

The concert, entitled On This Day, Earth Shall Ring, will bring together the sounds of brass, organ, piano and voices performing arrangements of popular carols and old German and Latin classics.

You can see this performance on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield on 2nd Street in Clearfield. Tickets can be purchased prior to the event online or at the box office 30 minutes before the concert begins.