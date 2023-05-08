WTAJ — Each May, we celebrate those who educate our children through Teacher Appreciation Week.

Some chains in our region are joining in and offering teachers discounts and even freebies for their hard work.

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Saturday, May 6 through Friday, May 12. National Teacher Appreciation Day is celebrated on Tuesday, May 7 this year.

The following places will offer discounts for teachers across central Pennsylvania:

Applebees – free appetizer with purchase of any entrée and valid ID (May 1-May 13 in Altoona, Ebensburg, Johnstown and State College locations)

Great Wolf Lodge – Up to 40% off when using code TEACHER. Must be booked by May 14, dates include May 10 – Sept. 21

Firehouse Subs – Teachers throughout the U.S. can get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and drink with a valid ID badge. (May 8-12)

Staples Teachers get $30 back in rewards when they spend $100 or more (May 7-13) $15 off signs, banners and posters when you spend $75 or more (May 1-27) $10 off document printing when you spend $40 or more (May 1-27)

Subway – Chance to win free Subway sandwiches online. Teachers and nurses can visit Subway’s website between daily May 8 through May 12 at 9 a.m. EST for a chance to win one of 2,000 free subs daily.

Target – Circle members with a valid Teacher ID can receive 10% off qualifying store purchases through May 13

While Chipotle isn’t offering promotional offers or discounts, they have been making a difference since 2020 for educators. Chipotle has partnered with the Kids in Need Foundation Supply A Teacher Program through its “Round-Up for Real Change” initiative to help educators by providing $2,500,000 worth of supplies for their classrooms, eliminating out-of-pocket costs for supplies.