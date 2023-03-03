UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– If you have ever wanted to rappel over 100 feet down, off a building, well now’s your chance to, all while raising money for United Way.

The Over The Edge event on May 19 will allow participants to rappel 110 feet down Beaver Stadium, the country’s second-largest stadium, and it will benefit the Centre County United Way according to a news release.

The first 107 people who register by fundraising a minimum of $1,500, which can be done online will be selected to participate. There is also a $75 registration fee.

Penn State has been raising money for Centre County United Way for almost 50 years through the annual Penn State United Way campaign.

“Penn State is a proud and steadfast supporter of the Centre County United Way, which supports our neighbors in need through responsive, individualized services at the intersections of health, education and financial stability,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said. “This event represents months of collaboration between Penn State and the United Way, and we are excited to see it become a reality. As a land-grant university committed to improving lives in our communities and our commonwealth, we are proud to continue to partner with the United Way to make a positive impact here in Centre County.”

Beaver Stadium is no stranger to hosting fundraise events. The Trash for Treasure sale was an annual fundraiser but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year in June the stadium also hosted a Top Golf for a couple of days.

“We are thrilled about the exciting Over the Edge event to be held at Beaver Stadium and we are most grateful for Penn State’s continued commitment to support Centre County United Way, our partner agencies, and, most importantly, our neighbors,” executive director of the Centre County United Way Paula Williams said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Over The Edge is a special events company that provides signature events for non-profit organizations around the world. Their mission is about “raising millions for non-profit partners around the globe and shaping how organizations and people think about themselves and the community they engage in,” according to their website.