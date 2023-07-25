CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Greater Community food bank will be hosting three food distribution events, and here’s how you can sign up to receive food.

If you wish to receive food during these distributions you’ll be required to complete an annual self-declaration of need form. This short registration process onsite with the help of Food Bank staff and volunteers. Once you fill out that form you’ll receive a passcard which can be used at future events.

You do not need to bring any proof of income, documentation or identification to receive food. No one will have to make a reservation prior to coming to the distribution, but guests will be served on a first come first serve basis. You’ll will receive a mix of fresh produce, frozen protein and other available nonperishable goods.

Guests will be asked to then bring their card back to each event they attend so our staff can accurately record visits and plan distributions.

Here are the distributions are scheduled for July and August:

July, 26 at the St. Bernard Food Pantry in Hastings (139 Huber Street) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

August 9 at the Johnstown Galleria (500 Galleria Drive in Johnstown) from 12 – 2 p.m.

August 23 at the St. Bernard Food Pantry in Hastings (139 Huber Street) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All three of these food distributions will be offering drive-through and walk-in options. For drive-through guests will stay in their cars and drive through the line to select items; volunteers will place items in your vehicle. You’re advised to put bags and boxes in the back of your trunk for the food to be placed in.

For walk-in events, in addition to bags and boxes, a rolling cart is helpful if you have one, as you will receive 30 to 50 pounds of food.

If you have any questions about the food distributions you can call 412 – 460 – 3663 ext. 655.