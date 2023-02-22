ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Altoona law enforcement is inviting young community members to enjoy some “Cocoa with the PoPo” with two events with local organizations.

The Altoona Police Department, in partnership with the Because We Care Foundation and Greenbean Coffee House, is hosting two “Cocoa with the PoPo” events to allow younger community members (17 and under) to get to know police officers in the community.

On Friday, Feb. 24 from 5 – 8 p.m., Greenbean will be providing some hot cocoa and cookies for children at their Altoona location located at 715 6th Avenue. Five officers from the Altoona Police Department will join in and the kids might even have the chance to beat them in a card or board game!

There will be multiple activities and the Because We Care bear will also make an appearance. 33 on Mac will also be giving cheesecake cups to children in attendance. To RSVP and for more details, visit their Facebook page.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

On Friday, March 3, also from 5 – 8 p.m., they will hold the same event at Greenbean’s new location in Hollidaysburg using the Mega Bean Coffee Truck.

For more information about the Because We Care Foundation and Greenbean Coffee, visit their Facebook pages.