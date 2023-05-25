BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “You’re gonna need a bigger boat…” Well, ok, maybe just a bigger car so you can pile into the drive-in at the Bedford County Fairgrounds this summer.

Make no mistake about it, catching a movie with friends and/or family is a favorite to most and there are few things as nostalgic as a drive-in.

The Bedford County Chamber of Commerce said they’re pleased to bring the Silver Lining Drive-In back to the Bedford County Fairgrounds and it kicks off with a trip to the “danger zone!” (*Plays Top Gun soundtrack on tapedeck*)

The summer of movies will start Saturday, May 27 with a Top Gun double feature (Top Gun/Top Gun: Maverick). From there, the summer is full of family favorites and some iconic films from the ’80s and ’90s. You’re sure to find something you want to check out.

All shows start at dusk, but the gates open an hour beforehand.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday, May 27 — Top Gun / Maverick Double Feature 9:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 — Aladdin (Disney animation) 9:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 10 — The Parent Trap 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 17 — Guardians of the Galaxy 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, June 24 — Minions 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 — Independence Day 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 8 — The Sandlot 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 — How the Grinch Stole Christmas 9:15 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 — 101 Dalmations (Disney animation) 8:55 p.m.

Saturday, August 12 — Talladega Nights 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 19 — Ghostbusters (1984 original) 8:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 26 — The Greatest Showman 8:25 p.m.

Sept 2 & 3 RAIN DATES 8:15 p.m.

Tickets are $5 per person for ages 19 and up. 18 and under are free. All moviegoers should enter by The Coffee Pot.

The Bedford County Fair will return to the fairgrounds July 22-29.