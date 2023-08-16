CENTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – With a 149-year history the Centre County Grange Fair is on its way, and here’s what you can look forward to.

The fair is set to take place from Thursday, August 17 through Saturday, August 26, at 149 Homan Lane, Centre Hall, and will act as a home away from home for families in tents and RVs. Weekly admission if you still need to buy tickets will be $25 at the gate and parking also costs $25. If you just want to go for a day then it costs $7 to park, $8 to enter (12 and over) or it’s free for those 11 and under.

The fair usually welcomes around 1,000 tents and 1,5000 RVs for the event.

“I would suggest for anybody who is coming for the first time, that they get on our trams and take a trip around the perimeter of our facility to see the extent of what we have here at Grange Park,” the General Manager for the Grange Fair, Darlene Confer said. “We have 264 acres jam-packed for people to come and enjoy.”

Here are some things that you can look forward to:

Grandstand Entertainment

The Oak Ridge Boys (Friday at 8 p.m.)

Alex Miller/Huntergirl (Saturday at 8 p.m.)

Drake Milligan (Monday at 8 p.m.)

North Point Worship (Tuesday at 8 p.m.)

Little Texas (Wednesday at 8 p.m.)

American Pride – A Tribute to the Statler Brothers (Thursday at 8 p.m.)

Chase McDaniel (Friday, August 25 at 8 p.m.)

Adam Calvert (Saturday, August 26 at 8 p.m.)

Free Motorsports

Truck Pull – gas and diesel truck (Friday at 6 p.m.)

Farm tractor pull (Saturday at 10 a.m.)

Tractor pull – hot stock, interstate mini rods and classic antique (Saturday at 6 p.m.)

Garden tractor pull – youth pullers & mod, pro stock tractors (Sunday at 10 a.m.)

Interstate tractor pull – smokers, modified tractors, 4×4 gas pick-ups, light limited and 2-WD trucks (Monday at 7 p.m.)

Pedal tractor pull (Tuesday at 10 a.m.)

Side-by-side drag racing (Tuesday at 7 p.m.)

Motorsports Day and car show (Wednesday all day)

Light farm tractor pull (Thursday at 6 p.m.)

Two-day spectacular pro pulling league east Coast national pulling event (Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.)

Two-day spectacular pro pulling league east coast national pulling event (Saturday, August 26 at 7 p.m.)

You can find the full schedule of events for each day of the fair on the Grange Fair website.

Overflow camping costs $40 per night (check or cash only). However, you’re reminded that the spaces have no water or electric hookups. You can use your generator throughout the day until midnight. Whether you want to stay for a day or two or maybe even longer the fair offers plenty of options.

The overflow RV camping area will open Thursday, August 17 a 1 p.m. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.