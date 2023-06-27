The July 3 Buck Moon will be the first supermoon of 2023.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fireworks won’t be the only bright lights in the nighttime skies over Central Pa. this Fourth of July.

The first of four 2023 full supermoons will be at its peak this July 3 on the eve of Independence Day. Its orbit will reach closer to Earth than most other full moons this year.

The moon will be at its closest point to Earth after sunrise around 7:39 a.m. EST on Monday morning, but you’ll likely be able to see it on or around the night of July 3 as well, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What is a supermoon?

A full moon is the stage in the lunar cycle where the moon is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun, according to EarthSky. The moon looks like a full, bright circle to us during this stage.

A perigee refers to when the moon is at its closest point to Earth within the lunar cycle.

A supermoon (scientific name: perigean full moon) occurs when either a full or new moon happens at the same time as a perigee — an event that occurs several times a year. Although the phenomenon is less popular,

In the case of a full supermoon, it causes the moon to appear slightly brighter and closer to us than normal, according to NASA.

This month, the full moon will be 224,895 miles away from Earth, according to EarthSky. August’s two full moons — on August 1 and August 31 — will be the closest supermoons to Earth this year.

Does July’s supermoon have a special name?

The July full supermoon is also considered a “Buck” moon, referring to the time of the year when bucks’ antlers are in full-growth mode.

July’s lunar cycle is also known by other names from indigenous American, Colonial American and European traditions, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Some alternate titles and their original sources include:

Salmon Moon (Tlingit)

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe)

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Month of the Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the rest of the 2023 supermoons will occur: