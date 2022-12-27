STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual “First Night” in downtown State College is a perfect event for families who want to celebrate the end of the year.

The festival, organized by the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 31, and features ice sculptures that will be set up all over downtown, along with live music, entertainment, a 5k and a holiday market.

In order to partake in the indoor activities, guests must buy a $10 button at select businesses throughout Centre County, or the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts office. Buttons can no longer be purchased online. Children ages 12 and under are free with a button-wearing adult.

Activities start at 10 a.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. Many music and comedic performances will be held at churches, theatres and public buildings. A complete list of events can be found online.

For more than 25 years, the event has featured one of Pennsylvania’s largest ice sculpture displays. According to the festival’s website, sculptors will carve more than 10 tons or 80 blocks of ice. The sculptures will be set up along Allen Street and throughout downtown areas.

Various works of art, jewelry, or housewares are available for purchase at the festival’s online market.

A “5k Resolution Run” will start and end along College Avenue. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and need to register which can be done online, or in person at the State College Municipal Building at 243 S. Allen Street from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday Dec. 30, or at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church basketball court during race day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about the alcohol-free festival can be found on its website.