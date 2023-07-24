Image is from a Ferris Wheel. The Bedford County Fair makes it return this weekend

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ)– As the Bedford County Fair continues into the week, here are some events and exhibits to keep an eye out for.

The fair kicked off on July 23, with opening events such as goat judging, arts and craft judging, a Blackhawk helicopter flyover and music from Dan and Galla.

Events will run through July 29, and below you can find some of the feature events and exhibits that will be happening.

July 25

Chainsaw artists

4-H lamb carcass on hoof judging

Senior day

Chris Woodward Shindiggin will be performing at 7 p.m.

July 26

Bedford Gazette junior market steer judging

Petting zoo

Dan and Galla will be performing at 2 p.m.

Alpaca display

July 27

Dairy shows

Junior livestock judging contest

Mini-vans, large car V8s and returning compacts derbies will be at 6:30 p.m.

Frank Vieira will be performing at 6 p.m.

July 28

Air rifle and pistol contest

Jr. horse and pony performance show

Lumberjack competition

Woodcarving auction

Fair auto racing will be at 7:30 p.m.

July 29

Horseshoe pitching contest

Pickup truck pulls

Kenton Sitch Band will be performing at 7 p.m.

Rides will run every day from 2:30-11 p.m. each day. Tickets are $12.00 July 25-July 29. Senior Citizens 65 and over will receive free admission on July 25 with a Medicare card until 4 p.m.

For more information on events and exhibits visit the Bedford County Fair website.