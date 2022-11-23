STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, State College is going to start offering free parking.

Starting on Nov. 28 through Jan. 2, 2023 parking will be free downtown at all three downtown parking garages, all parking meters and in metered lots.

Running from Nov. 28 through Dec. 22, parking will be free for two hours at Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages. Meters and meter lots will be free daily from 5 to 10 p.m.

Free tokens for the CATA bus will also be available at the DID office, located at 127 South Fraser Street.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

State College offers free downtown parking each year thanks to a partnership with the Borough of State College.