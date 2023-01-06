JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Veterans Leadership Program has partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank again to host multiple Military Share food distributions for those in need.

Each month, the Veterans Leadership Program will host a Military Share with the full schedule below. Their January distribution was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 but has been moved to Friday, Jan. 27 at noon.

The Military Share food will be distributed at the Veterans Leadership Program’s building along Croucher Street in Johnstown.

All veterans and military families in need are welcome to participate in the free food distribution. There will be fresh produce, milk and frozen meat available.

Below are the Johnstown Military Share Distribution dates, which will all run from noon until the food supply is gone.

Friday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Friday, March 31

Thursday, April 27

Wednesday, May 31

Friday, June 23

Since 2020, the Veterans Leadership Program and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank have partnered to help veterans and military families in need of food.