(WTAJ) — Early Tuesday morning, election day, will see a full moon along with a total Lunar Eclipse and it’ll be the last one we see in Central Pennsylvania until 2025.

The eclipse Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, will begin around 3:02 a.m. The maximum part of the eclipse will happen at 5:17 a.m. and the eclipse will end after the moon sets so we will not be able to see the end. Our sunrise will occur at 6:52 a.m. This lunar eclipse will be the last total lunar eclipse until March 14th, 2025.

A lunar eclipse is safe to view with just your eyes. You will not need any special equipment to see it. You can use binoculars or a telescope to be able to view it better.

Tuesday morning the full moon of November will be at its fullest at 6:02 AM. The November full moon is considered the Beaver Moon.

Eclipse/Tuesday Morning Weather

Monday night into Tuesday morning should be mainly clear for all of Central PA. North of I-80 could have a little more cloud coverage into Tuesday morning. Most should be able to see the full moon as well as the lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, and the Earth casts a shadow on the moon. The darkest part of the shadow is called the umbral shadow. This part will cover all of the moon which is why it is a total lunar eclipse. You’ll notice a reddish hue on the moon when the eclipse is happening.

Our next lunar eclipse will happen on March 14th, 2025. Our next full moon will happen on December 7th, 202e at 11:08 PM.