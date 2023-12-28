ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog licenses for 2024 will be going on sale very soon and there are three locations in Altoona where they can be purchased.

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, dog licenses will go on sale as city ordinance requires residents to license their dogs each year.

Altoona City Hall Finance Department along 12th Street is the only place offering lifetime dog licenses. They are open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

2024 dog licenses can also be bought at Fiore True Value Hardware on 6th Avenue and the Central PA Humane Society on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard.

For more information about 2024 dog licenses, place call the Altoona City Hall Finance Department at (814) 949-2416.