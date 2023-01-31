CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With spring right around the corner, the Centre County Conservation District has opened up orders for its annual tree seedling sale.

Seedling varieties include:

Norway Spruce

Serbian Spruce

Austrian Pine

Eastern White Pine

Hornbeam (Ironwood)

Persimmon

Spicebush

Sweet Gum

Trees are sold in bundles of 10 bare-rooted seedlings.

Fruit tree varieties include:

Apple Tree Package: Freedom and Liberty (one of each for pollination)

Pear Tree Package: Bartlett and Potomac (one of each for pollination)

Apricot Tree Package: Harcot and Harogem (one of each for pollination)

Cherry Tree Package: Kristin and Rainier (one of each for pollination)

Messina Peach

The fruit trees are bare roots averaging four to six feet in height.

Order forms and payments are due before March 3. To get an order form, you can visit centrecountypa.gov/conservation or call 814-355-6817. After filling out the form, you will mail it to the address listed.

Orders can be picked up at the Central PA Institute of Science and Technology (CPI) on Friday, April 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. It is located at 540 North Harrison Road in Pleasant Gap. The district said failure to pick up after those days does not guarantee the survival of the trees.

Proceeds from the sale are used to sponsor environmental education programs, including the annual Centre County Envirothon.

More information on the seedling sale can be found on the district’s website.