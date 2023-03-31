CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In support of ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month’, state Rep. Frank Burns will host his annual Pet Food Drive throughout the month of April.

“Unfortunately, many animals in Pennsylvania wind up in shelters because of abuse or neglect, or because they simply don’t have a home,” Burns said. “As shelters fill up, it becomes costly to feed and take care of the animals, and this drive can help.”

Those interested in donating non-perishable pet-food items may drop off their items at either of Burn’s offices.

Here is where those buildings are located:

535 Fairfield Ave., Johnstown, 15906

119 S. Center St., Ebensburg, 15931

Local elementary schools will also participate in the collection of items. Students may bring items to their classroom’s donation box.

Items collected will go to support the Cambria County Humane Society. Any questions can be directed to Burns’ office at 814-472-8021.