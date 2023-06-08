BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two state offices in Blair County are offering to take old and worn-out American flags if the Stars and Stripes flying above your house, business or establishment need replacing.

Representative Jim Gregory (R-Blair) has teamed up with the Scouts in the Chief Logan District to help properly dispose of worn and tattered flags. Residents can take flags to Gregory’s offices at 324 Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg, and 135 Stadium Drive in Bellwood.

The Scouts will hold a disposal ceremony during which the flags will be burned appropriately. During a typical ceremony, the ashes of the flags are then buried.

“I am glad to team up with Scouts to honor our flag, and all it stands for,” Gregory said. “Giving a flag a proper send-off is the ultimate show of respect of the Stars and Stripes and honors the brave men and women who defended it and our country.”

Flags can be dropped off during normal business hours through Tuesday, June 13. For more information, residents are asked to contact Gregory’s office at (814) 695-2398.