(WTAJ) — According to Libre’s Law, a dog cannot remain outside for more than 30 minutes if temperatures reach over 90 or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. So, what do you do if you witness that law being broken?

Dog owners can face criminal charges should they fail to abide by Pennsylvania’s Libre’s Law, including:

Neglect: A summary offense (up to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine) OR misdemeanor of the third degree (up to one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine) if neglect causes bodily injury or places the animal at imminent risk

A summary offense (up to 90 days in jail and/or a $300 fine) OR misdemeanor of the third degree (up to one year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine) if neglect causes bodily injury or places the animal at imminent risk Cruelty: A misdemeanor of the second degree (up to two years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine)

A misdemeanor of the second degree (up to two years in jail and/or a $5,000 fine) Aggravated cruelty: A felony of the third degree (up to seven years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine)

Libre’s Law was signed into effect in 2017, and it covers the following conditions:

Dogs cannot be tethered for longer than 9 hours within a 24-hour period

The tether must be 3 times the length of dog or 10 feet

Dogs cannot be tethered longer than 30 minutes in 90+ or -32-degree weather

Dogs must have water and shade

Dogs must be secured by an appropriate collar — no tow or log chain, nor choke, pinch, prong or chain collars

Tethered space must be clear of excessive waste

No open sores or wounds permitted on the dog’s body

If you believe you’ve witnessed an owner fail to abide by any of those conditions, you can report them to local law enforcement. Be sure to gather evidence by noting the date, time and location as well as the type of animal involved. If you can, photograph evidence to help bolster the case.

Here is a list of your local non-emergency lines to give them your detailed report so appropriate actions can be taken:

Bedford County: 814-623-1105 (Bedford County Department of Emergency Services)



814-623-1105 (Bedford County Department of Emergency Services) Blair County: 814-940-5910 (Blair County Department of Emergency Services)



814-940-5910 (Blair County Department of Emergency Services) Cambria County: 814-472-2100 (Cambria County Emergency Services)



814-472-2100 (Cambria County Emergency Services) Cameron County: 814-486-1137 (Cameron County Office of Emergency Services)



814-486-1137 (Cameron County Office of Emergency Services) Centre County: 1-800-479-0050 (Centre County Emergency Communications)



1-800-479-0050 (Centre County Emergency Communications) Clearfield County: 814-765-1533 (Clearfind County Department of Public Safety)



814-765-1533 (Clearfind County Department of Public Safety) Elk County: 814-776-4600 (Elk County Office of Emergency Services)



814-776-4600 (Elk County Office of Emergency Services) Huntingdon County: 1-800-373-0209 (Huntingdon County’s non-emergency number)



1-800-373-0209 (Huntingdon County’s non-emergency number) Jefferson County: 814-849-1617 (Jefferson County’s non-emergency number)



814-849-1617 (Jefferson County’s non-emergency number) Somerset County: 814-445-1525 (Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

To make sure your pets stay safe as we go through this winter season, the American Veterinary Medical Association provided a few tips:

Winter wellness: Cold weather may worsen medical conditions in pets, such as arthritis. Call or visit your local veterinarian to make sure your pet is as healthy as possible



Cold weather may worsen medical conditions in pets, such as arthritis. Call or visit your local veterinarian to make sure your pet is as healthy as possible Know the limits: Cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat, activity level and health. Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather and adjust accordingly. Long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to be more cold-tolerant, but they are still at risk in cold weather conditions



Cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat, activity level and health. Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather and adjust accordingly. Long-haired or thick-coated dogs tend to be more cold-tolerant, but they are still at risk in cold weather conditions Recognize problems: Pets who start whining, shivering, seem anxious, slow down or stop moving, seem weak, or start looking for warm places to burrow should be taken inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is harder to detect, and it may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. Consult your veterinarian immediately



Pets who start whining, shivering, seem anxious, slow down or stop moving, seem weak, or start looking for warm places to burrow should be taken inside quickly because they are showing signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is harder to detect, and it may not be fully recognized until a few days after the damage is done. Consult your veterinarian immediately Stay inside: Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. Like people, they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia – even stubborn dogs such as huskies or Alaskan Malamutes



Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather. Like people, they are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia – even stubborn dogs such as huskies or Alaskan Malamutes Check their paws: Check your pet’s paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage, such as cracked paw pads or bleeding. During a walk, a sudden sluggishness may be due to an injury or may be due to ice accumulation between its toes



Check your pet’s paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage, such as cracked paw pads or bleeding. During a walk, a sudden sluggishness may be due to an injury or may be due to ice accumulation between its toes Dress them up: If your pet has a short coat, invest in a sweater/coat and/or boots each time your pet goes outside



If your pet has a short coat, invest in a sweater/coat and/or boots each time your pet goes outside Wipe them down: During walks, your dog’s feet, legs and belly may pick up de-icers, antifreeze or other chemicals that can be toxic. When back inside, give them a good wipe-down to reduce the risk of poisoning



During walks, your dog’s feet, legs and belly may pick up de-icers, antifreeze or other chemicals that can be toxic. When back inside, give them a good wipe-down to reduce the risk of poisoning Avoid ice: When walking your dog, stay away from frozen ponds, lakes and other water. You don’t know if the ice will support your dog’s weight. They’re also at risk of falling in icy spots, which can lead to injury

For more information on how to keep your pets safe in the winter, click here to head to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s website.