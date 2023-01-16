SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Three employees were injured after a fire broke out at a Somerset County ski resort, forcing the business to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday morning fire departments were called to the Hidden Valley Resort along 1 Craighead Road Monday, according to Somerset County dispatch. A fire broke out at the Clocktower Restaurant kitchen at 7:50 a.m. but departments responded quickly and managed to extinguish it, the resort said in an emailed statement.

Three employees did suffer minor smoke inhalation injuries and were all transported to the hospital, the resort said.

The resort is closed for MLK Day while service is being resorted, the statement reads. Anyone who has purchased tickets can contact the Seven Springs Pass Office to see about getting a refund.

The resort will return to its normal operations on Tuesday.