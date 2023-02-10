BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner accused a Sproul man of being in his home, with a gun, when he woke up one morning and now charges have been filed.

The homeowner told police that 31-year-old Mark Keller was “high as a kite” when he allegedly walked into the man’s home the morning of Feb. 9, with a gun in his hand, according to the criminal complaint.

Greenfield Township police said that the homeowner told them he was awakened by a noise in the kitchen and went to see what it was when he saw a man, later identified as Keller, standing in his kitchen with a gun in one hand while the other hand was on the doorknob.

According to the complaint, the man told police Keller quickly ran out of the house and he was not far behind so he could get his gun from his truck. He told police that he tried to catch up to Keller and fired a warning shot, but Keller kept running through the property before vanishing.

Police noted that the Claysburg Community School District was placed on lockdown while they attempted to locate Keller due to the gun he had.

After identifying Keller, police said that they went to the home where he was living to talk to him. Keller allegedly claimed that he was walking through the woods and got lost so he went to the door to let someone know he was on their property.

Police said they found the gun Keller had in a bedroom of the house, inside of a coat pocket.

Keller is now facing felony charges of burglary, criminal trespassing, having a firearm without a permit, and other misdemeanor charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $50,000.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 16.