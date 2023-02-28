HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In school, you expect to learn things like history, math and science. However, there are some things you can’t learn from a textbook.

“My parents raised me to always give back to our community and how it is an important part to all of our lives,” Mackenzie Coffman, a Juniata Valley High School student, and CHAMP captain said.

High school students from six different schools in Huntingdon County get to learn some of life’s most important lessons every year when their community comes together as one.

CHAMP captains take photo after ceremony

“Everyone gets so excited for the one day of the year when CHAMP day becomes,” Majerle North, a Southern Huntingdon County High School student and CHAMP captain, explained.

CHAMP stands for creating hope and making progress. It’s a dance marathon that’s been going strong for nine years.

“In 2014 there were seven kids in the county that had cancer all at one time and we all knew we had to do more to support these families,” Jeremy Crouse, Founder of the CHAMP dance marathon, said.

Since it started, almost 100 families needing medical treatment have been helped and more than $500,000 has been raised.

Donations go to community members like Curtis White, who was diagnosed with cancer on April 14, 2020.

White during ceremony

“It’s just amazing to be a small community and to have such a large heart for others and the people who really need it,” White said.

During the dance marathon, there was a ceremony to honor White and the other CHAMP families who would be receiving the money from this year’s event.

“Seeing all the little kids on stage getting their stories presented and seeing all the families on stage just really hits close to home and it’s something I look forward to every year,” Grace Brown, a Juniata Valley High School student, and CHAMP captain said.

“Just igniting that spark in their life and knowing that the community is behind them just makes their day a little bit better,” North explained.

As a former CHAMP recipient herself, North knows firsthand the impact the event can have on families.

North, Coffman, Wertz, and Brown dancing at CHAMP dance marathon

“Such a small community gave back to me so many years ago,” North explained. “I thought that me giving back to the community and people in need would be a great idea. It has been a very wholesome experience. I wouldn’t have traded it for the world. Everyone in our community is just so positive and there is a light like radiating in our community.”

At the end of the night, there is a sense of accomplishment and pride for all those involved.

“I think that’s so important for people to experience that at such a young age because that will create future leaders for our generation and take that into their lives every day as they grow up,” Kendra Wertz, Mount Union Area High School student, and CHAMP captain said.

This year the CHAMP dance marathon was held on Friday, February 24. The theme was “Ignite the Spark”.

This year $110,392.18 was raised by students in all six high schools.

