SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission hosted Somerset County high school students at Lake Somerset Wednesday for an educational event.

This event included five stations including; safe kayaking and canoeing, fishery management education, dam infrastructure education, and nature viewing. However, the students’ main activities involved stocking trout and putting in new habitats in the lake.

The students participating Wednesday were from Rockwood, Shanksville, and Turkeyfoot high schools. Students raised channel catfish starting at the beginning of the school year. These fish were then stocked into Lake Somerset.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director, Tim Schaeffer, said Lineville State Fish Hatchery donated the fish. That also includes helping build a habitat structure for the lake.

“Throughout the school year, they’ve raised channel catfish. That was supplied by our Lineville State Fish Hatchery,” Schaeffer said. “They’re about one inch long when they got them in the fall. Now, they’re about four to eight inches long, so we stocked the catfish into the lake.”

The commission began draining the lake in 2012 to reduce pressure from the dam as seepage was occurring. After relaxing fishing regulations, they moved the fish population entirely and closed public fishing and boating from 2018 to 2022.

These students helped out with the Fish and Boat Commission’s multi-year restocking plan of introducing different fish species. Those species include Largemouth Bass, Walleye, Channel Catfish, Black crappies, Bluegill, Fathead Minnows, and Golden Shiners.

Lake Habitat Section Chief Ben Page said the habitat structures are made of rough-cut hemlock lumber, which can last up to 30 years. The boxes contain brush and are weighed down with concrete blocks.

Schaeffer said the boxes do a variety of functions, such as being a food source for fish when algae grow. It’ll also provide nursery areas and homes to hide from predators. Additionally, it provides an area for predators to hide out.

Page said they placed the boxes based on locations from the Fish Habitat Improvement Plan. This means when anglers fish, there are multiple hot spots for them cause the population would increase over time.

“Those folks that did see the lake bed while it was drawn down, there isn’t a lot of fish habitat structure,” Page said. “So the structure we’re adding today mimics a stump or brush in the lake, and that provides surface area for algae for macroinvertebrates, so bugs in the water. Then you’ll get bait fish and large gain fish species which everyone likes to catch.”

Schaeffer and Page said the population would return to normal in at least three years. But the lake is still currently on a catch-and-release stand point.

Schaeffer and Page said these events help improve students’ awareness and connection. They added how the students are the future of the commission and conservationists.

Rockwood Area High School juniors Harleigh Shipley and Riley Weimer said they enjoyed learning more about wildlife and taking care of the environment.

“We look to learn more about wildlife about what we can to protect as we get older and the fish and the lake gets older,” Shipley said.

“It’s not hard to get involved in the community, and it essential that we keep the habitat clean for the animals,” Weimer said.

Other activities for the students involved safe kayaking and canoeing, fishery management education, dam infrastructure education, and nature viewing.

Students from Meyersdale, Salisbury, and Berlin high schools will do the same activities Thursday, May 11. That group will stock over 500 channel catfish.