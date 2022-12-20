BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9.

This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and “Everyone is okay. Drive safe.”

Tussey Moutain was among 11 area high schools that took part in this year’s regional contest.