BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blue Barn Farm in Williamsburg offers fresh produce, berry picking, and now flower picking thanks to two high schoolers who work there.

Eleanor Brubaker and Aaralyn Briscoe work as harvesters and berry pickers. However, they have recently taken on the responsibility of growing flowers as well.

The girls have dedicated months of hard work to ensure that the flowers are in full bloom during summertime, allowing customers to pick their own flowers.

The owner of Blue Barn Farm Karen Wilson inspired Eleanor to plant flowers. Although Eleanor attempted to do so last year, she was unsuccessful as the flowers did not turn out as expected.

Eleanor says having Aaralyn around this year has made the process much smoother and easier.

“In January we got together to find seeds which we got from seed websites,” Eleanor said. Then in about March, we started putting them in the greenhouse. In little cell packs and they grew in the greenhouse pretty well.”

This was Aaralyn’s first time planting flowers but has enjoyed learning and watching them grow.

“We had a lot of time to plant all of them and we did it in some bad weather. That was interesting and then once they’re in the ground they’re not too hard to take care of. We just have to weed them every so often so it’s not as bad,” Aaralyn said.

Eleanor also shared why she loves having flowers at the farm and how all that hard work has paid off.

“Honestly I love coming back every week and seeing all the flowers and how much they progress and it just makes me so happy,” Brubaker said.

They are excited to see how this grows through the next few months. You can cut and create your bouquet for $10/half a pound. Blue Barn Farm is located at 615 Flowing Springs Rd.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can learn more about the farm and keep up to date with all things on the Blue Barn Farm website.