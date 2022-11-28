CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A chase where a North Carolina man hit speeds over 100 mph has led to jail time and a third DUI, according to court documents.

Jordan Wolfmeyer, 31, led state police on a chase that at one point had him hit up to 130 miles per hour, in a 2000 tan Acura sedan, that started along Route 322 in Centre County on Saturday, state police at Rockview said in the charges filed.

Troopers tried to pull Wolfmeyer over along the highway after they first saw him failing to obey traffic laws and even “flipping off” other drivers, according to the criminal complaint. After activating the police cruiser’s lights to pull Wolfmeyer over, he reportedly took off, leading troopers on a chase into Mifflin County.

Wolfmeyer didn’t use his turn signal at least 10 times, crossed the double yellow lines, and passed a truck in a no-passing zone before he eventually came to a stop in Milroy Borough, troopers noted.

Before Wolfmeyer was removed from his car, he tried cutting up his driver’s license to avoid being identified by police, troopers noted in the complaint. Wolfmeyer also has been convicted of DUI twice, once in Tennessee and also in Colorado.

Wolfmeyer had bloodshot eyes and two bottles of liquor were found on the driver’s side floor by the gas pedal. There was also a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the car, police said.

Wolfmeyer faces felony fleeing or attempting to elude officers and misdemeanor DUI for a third offense. He also faces multiple traffic violation charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Wolfmeyer is lodged in Center County Prison with bail set at $20,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7