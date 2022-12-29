ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase with four teens that led to a hit and run in Altoona ended on I-99 with the driver being arrested, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report.

George Rusinque, 19 (Blair County Prison)

According to PSP, a trooper was on I-99 with a radar gun when a car sped into its range allegedly going 103 MPH southbound. The trooper said they activated their lights and began to follow the driver, later identified as 19-year-old George Stevan Alonso Rusinque, of Boalsburg.

Rusinque reportedly sped up even faster as they approached the City of Altoona. He then used the 17th Street Exit and ran the red light, hitting a car as he sped through and used the on-ramp to get back on I-99.

According to the affidavit, Rusinque finally stopped on the shoulder near the Frankstown Road Exit on I-99 southbound.

Troopers noted that Rusinque was with another 19-year-old male and two 17-year-old girls.

Rusinque was placed in Blair County Prison in lieu of $35,000. He’s facing charges of fleeing, recklessly endangering another person, accident involving damage and more.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 10.