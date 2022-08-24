BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV.

The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over 44-year-old Shawn Wilson at around 2:20 in the afternoon.

Wilson reportedly took off from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. During a chase, police said he left the road and crashed the Volkswagen SUV he was driving into a wooded/brush embankment. The SUV rolled over and Wilson was thrown for the vehicle.

Wilson was rushed to UPMC Altoona. Police noted he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.