BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase led to a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the Breezewood exit where drugs were then reportedly found, state troopers report.

Iquahill Daquain Smith, 26 (Bedford County Prison)

Troopers said they were on the Pa. Turnpike just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30 when they spotted a dark-colored car, driven by a man later identified as 26-year-old Iquahill Daquain Smith, from Philadelphia, traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers followed suit and soon realized he was continuing to speed up as they turn on their lights to signify to pull over.

Smith reportedly got to the Breezewood exit on I-76 when he swerved and tried to get off only to lose control and hit a sign before hitting an embankment and a tree.

The complaint reads that troopers found him to have extremely blood shots eyes, dry mouth, and was unsteady on his feet. He was allegedly found to have a bottle of Adderall in his pocket and a baggie of suspected cocaine in plain view inside the vehicle.

Smith was taken to UPMC Bedford for a blood draw and treatment of alleged back pain.

Smith was arraigned at 12:45 a.m. and placed in Bedford County Prison with bail set at $75,000.