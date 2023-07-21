BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in Bedford County will soon have more access to high-speed internet and service.

A celebration marking the completion of a Bedford County American Rescue Plan Act broadband project was held at Shawnee state park on Friday, July 21.

The ultimate objective is to ensure that dependable high-speed internet service is accessible to all residents of Bedford County and this is phase one complete.

The Director of Planning for Bedford County Stephanie Clevenstine said the cell towers will reach some of the most underserved areas in the county.

“We finished phase one in the county and we are currently working on phase two to build seven new cell towers with federal funding,” Stephanie said.

The owner of Crowsnest Broadband Dwayne Zimmerman said the cell towers will help schools and businesses and telemedicine and various other things.

“The quality of life but also economic development and businesses don’t want to come here because the employees might not be able to work from home or maybe even the business so there is a mirror of reasons why this is important,” Dwayne said.

The projects are time-consuming and take a team effort to get the cell tower up and running.

“People don’t realize but it does take a long time and we are trying to get it done as quickly as possible,” Stephanie said.

The county and company are moving onto phase two of the project to add more cell towers throughout the area.

