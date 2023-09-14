ROCKWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) – Highlands Sporting Clays hosted the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division’s sixth annual Shoot for Hope fundraiser on Thursday.

The event raised funds to benefit The Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program, which aims to empower families and end generational poverty.

“Sometimes there is medical issues, sometimes there’s housing issues, and the funds allow us to help the families with whatever they need,” Lauren Fair, Divisional Social Services Director for the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division said.

The event raises around $20 thousand each year.

This year’s fundraiser was in honor of Michael Stark, who was a community member known for his dedication to this cause.

This 100-target event was open to all skill levels and offered instruction for anyone who needed it.