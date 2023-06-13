BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Juneteenth presentation is being planned at the Hollidaysburg Area Community Library and will feature a local historian to talk about the importance of the holiday.

June 19 became a federal holiday in 2021, a day that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will be hosting this history hour in the library’s community room.

DUS Advisor for Penn State Altoona, Harriett Gaston, will be talking about the relevance of Juneteenth and what happened in Blair County when the last enslaved people learned they were free in 1865.

“Hollidaysburg, Altoona, and Tyrone celebrated freedoms before the civil war and after the civil war so my presentation will try to make a connection,” Gaston said.

The program is on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found here.