ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – A historic building in downtown Altoona that’s been in disrepair for years is being re-purposed and revitalized for both housing and recreation.

Plans are now official for a complete interior redesign of the former McCrory’s Department Store on 11th Ave. near the Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona. What’s currently a run-down building that’s been vacant for years is about to get a massive upgrade.

New owner Christopher Cook says that the building is one piece of a larger puzzle to bring energy and excitement back to the downtown region.

“I believe that it’s an intricate part, that it’s a missing piece, and we feel like it has to happen along with a few other buildings on this main corridor,” Cook said.

Construction plans are nearly set for eight high-end loft-style apartments on the second and third floors. Cook says there will be six 12-hundred-square-foot 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartments, and two 23-hundred-square-foot 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartments.

Each unit will have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a washer and dryer. The first floor will be filled with shops and eateries in what he’s calling the center city market.

Proposed interior redesign for the McCrory’s department store in Altoona









“We’re going to have four different types of restaurants in there, a farmer’s market and then a winery,” Cook added. “We have people kind of coming out of the woodwork interested in renting from us. There will be seating for probably about 150 inside. There will be a central seating area.”

The idea is to have unique options inside so that they don’t compete with small businesses outside like a coffee shop next door and a pizza place down the street. Not only does it help all the small businesses in the area, but Cook believes that it will create a more vibrant downtown.

“That’s kind of my dream of this, that this looks like what it did in the 40s,’ Cook added. “If you see old pictures of downtown Altoona in the 40s and 50s, that’s really what I’d love to see happening again down here. The façade will be exactly the same, actually, because this is the original 1937 exterior, and it’s actually one of the few remaining in the whole country of this style.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Construction is set to begin this summer and should take around a year to finish. Soon after, a once-forgotten building could once again become a downtown staple.