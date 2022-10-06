BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The historical Espy House is officially becoming a distillery. Espy House Whiskeys plans to take folks on a journey through the development of a country.

Espy House Whiskeys officially launched Thursday, Oct. 6 with a ribbon cutting at Pitt Street. Owner Todd Eichelberger said a distillery was a perfect opportunity to match the building’s authentic story.

The Espy House was built around 1771 and was considered one of the most beautiful homes at the time. However, in 1794, the house served as headquarters for President George Washington during the Whiskey Rebellion.

The Whiskey Rebellion was the 1794 uprising from farmers and distillers in response to the whiskey tax imposed on the product. It’s considered one of the first tests of the new government authority.

The house was officially designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1983 by President Ronald Reagan. Eichelberger said having a signature drink of whiskey is appropriate to the story.

“It’s an ongoing process. There are different lines of whiskey we’ll be doing,” Eichelberger said. “We have a whey. We have a rye. This one is going to be a single barrel. Different mash builds, which are different ingredients when making the bourbon.”

The liquor is described as a smooth complex with notes of brown sugar and spice with toffee, dark fruit, and anise. It’s a single-barrel bourbon whiskey, which means it’s coming from an individual aging barrel.

The brand plans to have multiple experiences across downtown Bedford. Eichelberger said it’ll include a tasting room, event space, and a nearby distillery.

“We’re going to have an event, places for events, for tasting that’ll be upstairs,” Eichelberger said. “About a half a block up from here is the Graystone, on the corner of Richard and Pitt, that’ll be our tasting room and retail store. Then our distillery is going to be out towards the Walmart.”

Eichelberger said he was inspired to start his business after listening to a podcast where George Clooney sold his tequila company. Then, the Espy House came to the forefront, and the story came together.

In addition, he thinks he’ll bring more tourism back to the Bedford community once the building is complete. They’ll get an immersive historical experience while sipping a drink comparable to that time.

“Nobody has our story. Nobody in the world has George Washington’s headquarters of the Whiskey Rebellion,” Eichelberger said. “We have one of the most significant events. We wouldn’t have the United States of America if George Washington didn’t do what he did. We wouldn’t have the federal government.”

The bottles are ready to be sold in at least 90 days. Then, the buildings should be done within the next four months.