JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Krisay’s Appliance & Bedding, which has been operating in Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood for almost 50 years, is moving to Geistown Borough.

The appliance store in Johnstown is expanding to a larger location while keeping the old space to preserve history. In 1889, the catastrophic Johnstown flood caused the building to get swept away from its original location. However, it was placed perfectly onto a new foundation, replacing a house that was destroyed by the flood.

Even after decades, the building still stands intact. Its owner, San Romano, has stated that they will not be getting rid of the building, despite moving locations.

“Preserving any part of history is significant, and we are a flood city. It’s important to keep all flood memorabilia,” Romano said.

Unlike its previous location in Kernville, the business will not be transported by water to its new location.

Romano wants more people to be aware of the building’s history and prevent its demolition.