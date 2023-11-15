HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three of Huntingdon’s most historic church organs will be featured in a progressive concert on Saturday.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m., Aaron Patterson, a graduate student in organ performance at the Juilliard School in New York, will be visiting three churches to play their historical organs. A progressive concert is a type of music genre that centers around experimental music.

The venues include the Abbey Church, First Baptist and St. John’s Episcopal, with a possible extra performance at the Huntingdon Presbyterian church if the renovations are complete in time. After the performances, there will be a reception hosted by St. James Lutheran Church.

1903 organ at First Baptist, photo provided by Lawrence Biemiller

1911 Organ at St. John’s, photo provided by Lawrence Biemiller

According to Rev. Gene Tucker, the former Lector of St. John’s, most organs from the era these organs are from are usually tinkered with or rebuilt. However, all three organs being played are as built from each time period.

The Abbey Church will feature an organ from 1927 and is twice the size than the other two organs being featured. This organ operates on an electropneumatic pipe connector, which means that an electric current controlled by the keys opens the valves under the individual pipes.

St. John’s Episcopal Church is home to an organ from 1911. This organ does not operate on an electropneumatic connector system, which means that the keys are connected to the pipes via thin pieces of wood. These types of organs are known as “tracker organs.”

This organ has a small space where someone would sit to manually pump air into the pipes as someone played. In the 19th century this organ was connected to a water power mechanism that was then used to power the pump.

Inside the First Baptist Church you can find a 1903 organ, which is also a “tracker organ.” This organ has around 550 pipes, which is considered to be small for church organs.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be found on the Huntingdon County Arts Council Website or in person at 313 12th Street, Huntingdon.