CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Rowland Theater in Philipsburg is giving residents an opportunity to own a piece of history as they are undergoing renovations.

The theater located at 127 North Front Street has some things they no longer need including some old seats. Volunteers removed the seats from the theater and are offering to give them away for free.

Anyone can stop by the theater on Saturday, Jan. 14 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to take one of the seats home with them. The theater is also accepting donations on top of the seat giveaway.

The Rowland Theater first opened on June 4, 1917. The venue continues to screen movies and hold live shows.

More information on the theater can be found on its website.