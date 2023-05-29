BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Dozens of Everett residents paid their respects to our fallen heroes at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony in the cemetery.

The ceremony took place within the area of the GAR pavilion. GAR stands for Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization composed of members of veterans from the Union Army.

The ceremony featured traditional elements such as the gun salute and patriotic songs. The 78th District Representative Jesse Topper served as the guest speaker.

However, Corp. Isaac Rice Circle 233, Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, gave a unique service through a floral tribute and dedication. The Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic started in 1881 with the goals of patriotism and promoting the Union.

The chapter in Bedford County formed in August, marking this year as their first Memorial Day service. The dedication included a historical marker located next to the pavilion.

Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic President Debra Miller said this idea came about after a local was unfamiliar with what the initials meant. From there, they want people to understand the meaning of the pavilion and its history.

“We raised funds to place a historical marker here in this beautiful Grand Army of the Republic pavilion explaining what the pavilion is,” Miller said. “So we dedicated that marker today.”

Miller said she hopes people can come to the cemetery and learn about the pavilion and the history of the men and women within the grounds. She said it’s a long-standing tradition to have ceremonies at the cemetery.

“I would like people to come to this cemetery and learn about the history. Learn about the men and women that came before us and served this country,” Miller said. “That gives us the freedoms that we have today. The freedom we had today to have this ceremony.”

Representative Topper spoke at the beginning of the ceremony challenging the crowd to pay their respects on more days outside of the holiday. Additionally, he suggested the group find ways to serve others.

“We need to be men and women of action as well and have specific tangible ways that we can reach out into our communities,” Topper said. “Not be so selfish and look for ways to serve others. And a day like today, I think I like people to reflect upon that and those that sacrifice themselves and gave the most unselfish act they could.”

Miller and Topper hope the young generation understands the scope of the holiday. Both said it’s a day to stop and take a moment to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s a somber time, and it’s a somber occasion,” Topper said. “I think the more we can get that message to our young people to carry it on. This day isn’t just about kicking off summer or picnics. It’s truly a somber and solemn time to remember those that paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

