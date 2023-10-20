PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — BOO! Hope you weren’t too scared but if you are looking for a little fright then you may want to check out some of the historically haunted locations right here in Central Pennsylvania. 👻

The buildings, restaurants and museums that are said to be haunted are filled with legends many believe are true.

Bedford

The Jean Bonnet Tavern

The tavern is located along Lincoln Highway and it has been there since 1762. Patrons and employees alike have said that they’ve had some ghostly encounters. There have been many reports of entities. Some were seen sipping on drinks and others were seen playing the piano. Others experienced hearing whispers and seeing doors open and close without help. You can read all about the alleged encounters on the Jean Bonnet Tavern Website.

Blair

Mishler Theater

Isaac Mishler was born in Lancaster in 1862 but moved to Altoona later in life. He would go on to open up a cigar store on 11th Avenue and then in 1893 he took over the Eleventh Avenue Opera House, according to the Civil War Ghosts website. This was just the start of his love for theatre. He would use his money to build the Mishler Theater in Altoona.

Stage crew, actors, office workers and visitors have smelled Isaacs’s cigar smoke over the years and some have even felt his presence, according to Visit PA. If you happen to be stopping in for a show you may end up getting a glimpse of the ghost of Isaac.

Baker Mansion

Baker Mansion was originally home to ironmaster Elias Baker and his family. In 1836, Elias brought his wife, Hetty, and their two sons, David Woods and Sylvester, from Lancaster County to Blair County before starting to build the mansion, according to the Blair County Historical Society. Work on the mansion began in 1845. Numerous problems set back the construction and it wasn’t completed until 1849. The mansion pushed Mr. Baker to the brink of financial ruin before the home was finished. Still, Baker pressed ahead and achieved his dream house. He would enjoy his new home until his death in 1864.

The family’s history is tragic and each year the Blair County Historical Society hosts Lantern Tours to talk about the alleged ghostly activity that people have. You can learn more about the lantern walks here. If happen to take a walk you’ll have the chance to see a haunted wedding dress and see evidence that investigators have collected from the mansion.

Centre

Old Botany Building

Right on Penn State’s campus there happens to be a little building that was built in 1887-88. It even has the distinction of being the oldest building on campus whose exterior has not been significantly altered since its construction, according to Penn State. It was the home of Penn State’s original botany department.

According to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, the old building is settled right across the street from the supposedly haunted Schwab Auditorium and, more specifically, the grave of former university President George W. Atherton. Legend has it that if you go walking by you may catch a glimpse of the ghost of Frances Atherton, the president’s wife, keeping watch over her husband’s grave from the top floor windows.

Scotia: The town that disappeared

There is a tract of land about four miles northwest of State College known as State Game Lands 176, also called “The Scotia Barrens,” according to the book A Geologic Wonder: Scotia Barrens by Mark Hughes. Steel industrialist Andrew Carnegie named the town of Scotia after his homeland of Scotland. The town that grew there was an ore-mining one in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. However, as time went on and economics shifted the town would go on to become home to only ghost stories.

It’s said that the ghost of an innocent victim or an executed lover wonders the grounds. According to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, one of the legends says that a miner was romantically involved with his boss’s wife. Some stories say a mob formed to hunt down and kill the miner, while others say the miner killed the wife.

The area where the mine once was, is now the Scotia Shooting Range which the PA Game Commission maintains for public use. So, if you happen to take a trip to the range be on the lookout for the ghosts that wander the woods.

Somerset

The Grand Midway Hotel

This spooky hotel is located on Midway Avenue in Windber. Each of the 32 hotel rooms has a spooky theme, but more importantly, there have been plenty of eerie sightings. Psychics, mediums and paranormal investigators have come from everywhere to explore the hotel. In all there endeavors there are several spirits that are believed to call the hotel home.

One spirit of the hotel is believed to have died in a bar fight, this is speculated because the spirit is rather violent and throws things across the room. A female spirit has been documented numerous times in the “canopy room” and guests have reported cold spots in the room as well as having night terrors about leaving the place and the bed shaking. There is a nun statue in one of the rooms that allegedly moves on its own.

The hotel’s owner plays into the supernatural theme and in 2019 he set the world record for the largest Ouija Board by painting it on the roof of the Hotel. You can read more about the Grand Midway Hotel and its ghosts here. Or you can check out the Facebook page where they document people’s experiences in the hotel.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

There are plenty of haunted locations in Pennsylvania that have their own ghosts and ghouls. Which ones have been to and where have you seen spirits?