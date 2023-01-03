Correction: It was previously reported that one person was killed in this crash. No person was killed. Initial information came from a Pennsylvania State Police report and has since been corrected.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) a hit and run on I-99 in Clair Township sent multiple people to the hospital.

According to PSP, the crash occurred at 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 near mile marker 6 after a Ford Focus entered I-99 at exit seven and headed south in the right lane. Documents state another vehicle that was also traveling south in an unknown lane rear-ended the car.

The Focus traveled off the right side of the road and the front end struck a boulder on the embankment. The car then flipped around and the rear of the car struck another boulder in the embankment, according to the report filed.

The car then flipped around another time and came to an uncontrolled rest against the embankment.

The report also states the vehicle that hit them continued to travel south and could not be located. No other details about the second vehicle are known at this time.