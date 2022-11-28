CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In downtown Emporium, the Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is holding its fourth annual holiday book gifting program.

This gives the community the opportunity to go in and purchase an ornament. These ornaments will then be used to buy books for kids and teens in the Emporium area.

Ornaments are $2, $5, $10, and $20 the important part of this is getting kids to read and have a good Christmas.

“Well, it gets them reading, it gets them interested in picking out their own stuff and kind of maybe letting somebody else pick something for them that they wouldn’t have expected they get a lot of joy from just getting a book on the holidays and it’s just another way to give back a little bit,” Director Yelena Kisler said,

Anyone interested can purchase an ornament from Monday, November 28th, until Friday, December 16th.