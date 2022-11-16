ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnsonburg community is in for a treat this weekend as their 15th annual Holiday Fest adds a Holiday Market.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. residents are invited to join the market festivities at the community center in downtown Johnsonburg while the Holiday Fest will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Fire Department.

There will be multiple local vendors at the market selling handmade items such as crafts and jewelry along with knickknacks and more.

The Inaugural Holiday Market’s creation was a joint effort by the Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce and the Johnsonburg Community Center.

The Johnsonburg Chamber of Commerce wanted to add more energy to the community, so during one of their meetings, someone mentioned the annual Johnsonburg Holiday Fest.

“We were saying how successful that (event) has been for several years, and how it brings hundreds of people to our community for that one day,” Kilhoffer continued.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The hope is that the market will bring even more people from the community to the events.