BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Downtown Hollidaysburg will soon be making spirits bright with its annual WinterFest parade, tree lighting and other holiday festivities later this month.

The WinterFest parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. with a Light Up Night and Soup Sampling taking place on Friday, Nov. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Families, friends and neighbors are invited to attend the event to enjoy the bands and floats.

Local bands, choruses, cheer squads, marching units, student clubs, businesses and organizations are welcome to join the parade that will escort Santa Claus himself into town. The theme of this year’s parade is “Home for the Holidays” and all those participating are encouraged to use decorations, costumes, props and more.

Monetary prizes will be given to the best entry into the parade based on creativity, originality and holiday spirit. The grand prize winner will receive $100.

Local restaurants will also be competing for the title of having the best-tasting soup in town. The 28th annual Soup Sampling will award prizes for the people’s choice and the mayor’s choice. Those in attendance can buy tickets to exchange for soup samples and vote for their favorite.

The tree that will be on display at the diamond in Hollidaysburg this season was installed Monday. Hollidaysburg Shade Tree Commission Chairman Terry Wilt said the over 20-foot tall pine tree was donated by Newry resident Jake Ferrari. A lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.

More information about the festivities can be found on the Hollidaysburg Borough website. Anyone wanting to participate in the WinterFest parade and soup sampling can visit the borough office at 401 Blair Street in Hollidaysburg to fill out an application or apply by email.