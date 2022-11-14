ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Holliday Events and Consulting hosted their first Pawsitively Grateful Pet Fest Sunday afternoon at Father Kelly Hall.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go toward helping animal shelters that were impacted by Hurricane Ian. Candance Holliday, owner of Holliday Events and Consulting, says they came up with the idea after some of their family friends who had moved south were affected by Ian.

“I was just kind of at a loss, I didn’t know how to help them,” Holliday said. “They’re a big rescue family so I knew that if I had a little event that we could help. Help those rescues that’s what today’s mission was all about.”

Visitors got the chance to see some pet products from different vendors and even get to meet some rescue dogs. Holliday says that there were two adoptions at the event, giving loving homes to rescued dogs.